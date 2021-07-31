On a cold November morning, we noticed him sitting on our driveway: A large yellow Tabby. We’d just moved into a house in north Cheyenne.
We asked around. The neighbors had never seen him. No one knew where he’d come from. Already had two cats, didn’t need a third. One of my wife’s co-workers said she’d take him.
A week later, the co-worker called early one morning, distressed. She’d let the cat out. He disappeared. She and her husband lived a couple of miles west of us, on the other side of Interstate 25. It was snowing. So, I didn’t expect to see him on the doorstep early the next morning when I retrieved the newspaper.
“Well, come on in, Tom,” I said. “Apparently, you decided to live here.” And he did. For most of the 22 years of his life. What a great friend.
They’ve all been great. I didn’t grow up with pets, I married into them. My wife, Pat, is an animal zealot. She brought two cats into the marriage 44 years ago, and there have been lots more over the years.
Most of the dogs were Springer Spaniels. Cocoa was first, a gift from good friends Ken and Patti Burns. Then came Abbey.
I had become interested in pheasant hunting. Waiting while son Peter got his hair cut, reading an article in “Sports Afield.” The best dogs for pheasant hunters, it said, were Springer Spaniels. “Hey Peter,” I said, “There’s a Springer pup for sale at the pet store in the mall. Let’s go buy it.”
We did. Then, off to the library to check out books on how to train a hunting dog. One by an Englishman included his phone number and an invitation to call if the reader had questions. “From what breeder did you acquire that pup?” he asked in a rather smug British accent.
“From a pet shop in the local mall,” I responded. “Oh, my God,” he cried. “Get rid of it before your children become attached.” It was too late for that. We’d all become attached within the first few minutes.
The Englishman warned Abbey would never hunt, but we set out to train “that pup.” Abbey became a marvelous hunter, and a wonderful companion. The only pet we ever had that didn’t come from a shelter — well, almost. There were those two kittens given us as a “welcome-to-Managua” gift when we arrived in Nicaragua to work for Habitat for Humanity in 1992.
One we named Xela (Shay-la), the Indigenous name for Quetzaltenango, the Guatemalan city where we spent two months in language school. Sandina was the namesake of a revolutionary who led Nicaragua’s 1927 uprising against U.S. occupation.
Sandina loved beer. I’d pour a few drops in a coaster, and she’d lap it up. Her limit was two. She liked only blue-color beers, Bud and Coors, none of those fancy craft beers.
About then, we adopted Barkley, who was intent on challenging Springers’ reputation as hunters. Didn’t like the sound of a shotgun. She’d go hide in the tall grass. I’d have to find her and carry her out of the marsh.
Kahn (named appropriately for Genghis Kahn) was an ill-tempered Bengal who, like Tom, adopted us. He was actually the Indian Hills neighborhood cat. He’d stay with us a few days, and then others, returning in his own good time. Ate well. Fed generously by folks who had no idea how well fed he was. Kahn was the most vaccinated cat on the planet because no one knew how many others took him to the vet. Everyone looked out after him.
Today, we have four cats, two of whom are rescued barn cats, wild as the day they arrived six months ago. What good would life be without them?
This column is most often about religion or politics. but Abraham Lincoln had it right. “I care not for a man’s religion (and you could add “politics”) whose dog and cat are not the better for it.”