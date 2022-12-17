When I taught at Brooklyn College, I witnessed a wide diversity of folks. It was the first year of open admissions and I had ex-prostitutes and drug dealers in my English class.

As a part-timer, I didn’t make much money. So, when I went home for Christmas that year, all I could afford was to make posters reflecting my experience of New York. In round-the-corner grocery stores, rent-controlled apartments, overcrowded subways, I could only find one expression of my values as learned from my experience: ”There are so many voices in the world.”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a retired pastor and teacher of English and religion, and an active leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

