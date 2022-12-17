When I taught at Brooklyn College, I witnessed a wide diversity of folks. It was the first year of open admissions and I had ex-prostitutes and drug dealers in my English class.
As a part-timer, I didn’t make much money. So, when I went home for Christmas that year, all I could afford was to make posters reflecting my experience of New York. In round-the-corner grocery stores, rent-controlled apartments, overcrowded subways, I could only find one expression of my values as learned from my experience: ”There are so many voices in the world.”
More than 50 years later, I’ve come to know the great gift of religions which offer a deeper experience: “God gives light for the darkest time of the year.”
In December, the sun moves far south. The days are short and the nights are long.
It’s easy to feel the darkness. But, religions give us a way to experience simple light.
First is the constancy of the stars. They may be small, but they just keep shining. Then, there are the phases of the moon — light and dark, and light again. Besides luminescence in the world of nature, there are candles with their silent shining.
But, the great gift of religions is belief in enlightenment: The darkness outside does not have to overshadow our thoughts, our emotions and our souls. Each of us can find a way to “see” the light within. That’s what meditation is all about — to be still enough so our hearts can be awakened to the dawn. Inside each of us is a way to know. We just have to let go of the “many voices in the world” and look again:
Jesus said: “The eye is the lamp of the body. So, if your eye is sound, your whole body will be full of light.”
We can easily think that life is a struggle, not just with COVID or extra high prices or hurried people and not just to fight our waistlines, our computers or each other. In December, it’s easy to feel that this is the darkest time of the year. That’s why we have to light one candle. Through prayer and meditation, music and laughter, friendships and children, we can see the light again.
We can remember that the sun will move north. The days will get longer. And, hope can never be taken away. In his gospel, John says it clearly: “The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
So, this is a season carefully chosen by many religions to celebrate light. Whether it is Chanukah or Christmas, Solstice or Kwanzaa, this is a time when the spark of light outside can illumine the gift of light within. We just have to remember that timeless celebrations don’t begin on New Year’s, but in the kindness we give and receive.
So, we can look outside but we can also hold deep within what a teacher wrote for her last holidays: “The love of Christmas isn’t just for a season, but can live in our hearts all year long.” — Esther Avendano de Chen.
