Have you ever driven to work and as you parked your car you can’t remember even driving there?

There is a term called “brain autopilot,” which is the ability to perform a task or activity without any conscious effort. It is like we are sleeping while we do an activity and only when we wake up do we realize what we have done.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker. Her email address is penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus