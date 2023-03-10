We don’t discover humility by thinking less of ourselves; we discover humility by thinking less about ourselves. It comes as we go about our work with an attitude of serving God and our fellowman.” - Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Shortly after my sixth birthday, my father drove me to our family’s bank which was located in the downtown area of Green River. We entered the bank and met with one of the bank’s officers. I proudly stood beside Dad while he set up a savings account for me. If I recall correctly, the initial deposit was $60.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

