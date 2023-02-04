When my father married my mother, she weighed about 100 pounds. After she gave birth to three children, her weight went far beyond that. My mom wore a girdle, which she struggled into each day. And, my parents argued about money, usually when the bills were due.
But, in spite of their troubles, my dad tried to say —“I love you, anyway.”
This is how he said it (in song):
“Believe me if all those endearing young charms,
Which I gaze on so fondly today,
Were to grow by tomorrow and swell in my arms
Like rubber bands stretching away.
Thou wouldst still be adored as this moment thou art,
Let thy slenderness bulge as it will.
And around that fat figure each wish of my heart
Would expand itself valiantly still.”
The question on Valentine’s Day is — how do we expand our love?
There are so many forces which call love into question: First, the new selfishness has grown up with advertising, so we think, like McDonald’s, we can “have it my way.” Second is the self-esteem program, going back to Norman Vincent Peale and the “Power of Positive Thinking.” There are many reasons, but one of the most recent is COVID-19. We have grown afraid of contagion, and so we isolate.
A national news program called this “The New Loneliness.” This 20-minute segment spoke openly about Americans’ depressed relationships. Isolation was the big topic but that grew bigger as we are taught to turn to social media, smart phones and internet non-relationships.
And, the “new loneliness” continues in our intolerance for human differences.
But, we can expand our love. Like my dad’s poem, we can use forgotten hopes and a sense of humor to widen our love beyond our irritations. As a priest described our faithful humanity:
To be holy, we have to remember that everyone has “holes,” including ourselves.
It is through the holes that light can shine in.
Beginning with philosophers and poets, we have been trying to understand love. And,these seven secrets of lasting love make sense especially today:
1. Have realistic expectations;
2. Speak what bothers you now so it doesn’t build up over time and get bigger;
3 Consider yourselves a team. Making decisions jointly makes greater happiness;
4.Re-focus: Build on what’s going right, rather than dwelling on problems;
(And, do not overvalue money.)
5. Remember the little things;
6. Have friendships with both women and men. Platonic friends are a “pick-me-up;”
7. Spend time apart. As Gibran wrote it: “Let there be spaces in your togetherness.”
So, love is an inside job, because we can expand our horizons. We can see beyond our irritations, beyond our expectations, beyond our daily woes to believe again that “faith, hope, and love abide, but the greatest of these is love.
As a wise friend talked about her long life with others, including those she didn’t like. She spoke of a faith which guided her constant compassion for years:
“Just love everyone. I’ll sort them out later,” God.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network and a retired teacher in University of Wyoming religious studies.