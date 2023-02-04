When my father married my mother, she weighed about 100 pounds. After she gave birth to three children, her weight went far beyond that. My mom wore a girdle, which she struggled into each day. And, my parents argued about money, usually when the bills were due.

But, in spite of their troubles, my dad tried to say —“I love you, anyway.”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network and a retired teacher in University of Wyoming religious studies.

