When Cynthia Lummis voted for the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA), she aligned herself with dozens of American religious organization. When the Wyoming Republican/Oath Keepers Party and the extremist Wyoming Pastors Network attacked her for that vote, they were characteristically out of step with most of America and Wyoming.

Lummis said she was “guided by two things, the Wyoming Constitution and ensuring religious liberties for all citizens and faith-based organizations were protected.” She said what more than 60% of America, including Wyomingites, believe: “Marriage is a deeply personal issue, and I have listened carefully to individuals across Wyoming to hear their perspective on this matter.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

