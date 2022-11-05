Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Political violence is on a bloody and disturbing rise in the United States. Early last Friday morning, an intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, attacking her 82-year-old husband Paul with a hammer, fracturing his skull. The intruder, David DePape, 42, was arrested. DePape’s online presence is a horrifying mix of conspiracy theories, racism, election denial and antisemitism. “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” DePape screamed at Paul Pelosi, using a phrase chanted in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Pelosi managed to call 911, leaving the call connected so the dispatcher could hear as he tried to negotiate with the intruder. The dispatcher called on the San Francisco Police to conduct a wellness check. DePape attacked Pelosi as the police arrived and was quickly arrested. Pelosi was rushed to the hospital. DePape has been jailed, charged with multiple state and federal crimes.

In a primetime address in Union Station in Washington, D.C., President Biden said: “We don’t settle our differences with a riot, or a mob, or a bullet, or a hammer. We settle them peacefully at the ballot box.” That is how it is supposed to go. Donald Trump’s demagogic takeover of the Republican Party and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen has propelled the United States into a dark and dangerous era. Racism, xenophobia, Christian Nationalism, and a welter of other bigotries are being whipped up by Republican officials desperate to hold onto power. This toxic stew is backed by an increasingly well-armed and radicalized right-wing minority, masking their criminality behind self-styled militias and patriotic slogans.

