Will it be any different this time?
I wonder if Wyoming's legislature is considering rejection of the benefits the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus package will bring into State coffers. After all, it has rejected expanding Medicaid that would benefit 25,000 of Wyoming's poorest citizens. The Legislature has refused Federal aid to help these friends and families for six years.
A Commonwealth Fund study found that, "During 2014–17, Medicaid expansion was associated with a 4.4 percent to 4.7 percent reduction in state spending on traditional Medicaid. Estimates of savings outside of the Medicaid program vary significantly. Savings on mental health care, in the corrections system, and from reductions in uncompensated care range from 14% of the cost of expansion in Kentucky to 30 percent in Arkansas."
The study concluded that States don't need to cut other spending or raise revenue by 10% of the cost of expansion. There are a variety of means that can be used to offset some or all of statutory costs. For some states, the net cost of Medicaid expansion is negative. That means the State saves money by expanding Medicaid.
The Legislature is pretty good at ignoring evidence of all kinds in order to advance its tired and hurtful agenda: "No New Taxes!"
I see no reason for this to change. In order to stay in concordance with its principles, the Legislature should refuse to accept relief from the Feds. Just like it expects poor persons to take care of their own health care, it should expect the State they represent to pull itself up by the bootstraps, tighten the belt, and cut to the bone to get by.
Rather than admitting that extractive industries will never provide the revenue base it once did, it should let the State and its services to counties and towns slowly die, just like it has with Wyoming's poor and uninsured families.
The gauntlet is thrown Wyoming Legislature. I dare you to be true to your principles and refuse Federal relief!!!
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
(Editor’s note: This letter was written and submitted prior to the passage of the stimulus bill.)
Thank you from Albany County Fire District #1
Albany County Fire District #1 and its volunteer fire departments, including:
Centennial Volunteer Fire Department
Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department
WyCo Volunteer Fire Department
Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department
Central Volunteer Fire Department
Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department
would like to thank the community, United Way, Cowboy Skills Games of Wyoming, and dozens of private individuals that donated money and items during the Mullen Fire.
Many donations came into individual departments, and donations were also received by Albany County Fire District #1.
All donations were greatly appreciated. Some of those donations were earmarked for specific departments and those departments were very grateful for the monetary donation and support of their efforts on the Mullen Fire.
Funding that was not earmarked for distribution to specific departments, which included the donation from United Way and Cowboy Skills Games of Wyoming, were distributed to all departments within Albany County Fire District #1 that spent time on the Mullen fire.
This distribution was equitably determined by calculating the percentage of time each department had engines on the Mullen Fire. That percentage was then donated to each of the respective departments.
As a District it was rewarding to be able to deliver these funds to the individual departments knowing that this money will go far in helping the departments replace items that were lost or destroyed on Mullen, replace gear that was old or damaged, and assist in them in preparing for the upcoming fire season.
Thank you again to an amazing community for your generous support of your local volunteer fire departments!
Michele Turner
Laramie
It’s my choice
I've never understood why people try to guilt someone to do something they don't want to do. My issue is dealing with people who decide they don't want children. They're treated as abnormal, unnatural, or that there is something wrong with them.
It's a choice like any other choice. I never had any desire to have kids. People would say to me, "You'll change your mind when you get older" or "You're being selfish."
I couldn't figure that one out. What does being selfish have anything to do with not wanting to have children? I'm hoping that someone will respond to my letter. I've never regretted my decision, because I can do what I want when I want, but the most important thing I have is peace and quiet.,
Nancy J. Fletcher
Laramie