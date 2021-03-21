Keep out of a woman’s right
I read the 66-page Roe V. Wade decision for the first time a few days ago and I have to admit it is a travesty. The Supreme Court had legal precedent to issue a definitive ruling, which would have nullified all the abortion bills winding their way through the Wyoming Legislature. But in true sausage making tradition, the nine male justices opted for Solomon’s Bargain, where they cut the Constitution in half and this decision has divided America ever since.
After mansplaining for 41 pages, the Justices chose a convoluted solution instead relying on the plain language of the Fourth Amendment. These diviners of our Constitution threw out the opportunity to set a clear definition on what is a private decision and instead opened Pandora’s box with their misguided interpretation. The Founders would be horrified to find that the State had a compelling interest in that personal decision.
On Page 41 of the Decision, the nine, carried through with Solomon’s threat by collectively dividing the Constitution in half by chiseling the words: “With this we do not agree.” Had these men removed the “do not” from the previous sentence then the Constitution would be intact, and Roe would not have become the disaster we have come to know.
This punch line of the previous 41 pages was this monumental sentence:
“On the basis of elements such as these, appellant and some amici argue that the woman’s right is absolute and that she is entitled to terminate her pregnancy at whatever time, in whatever way, and for whatever reason she alone chooses.”
Had these nine men agreed with the legitimate evidence that resulted in the sentence above, by using the words “With this we agree”, the abortion discussion would have been castrated in America. Instead, this decision has birthed a group that lives and breathes in the sanctity of the Second Amendment, while actively destroying the Fourth Amendment. Hypocrisy.
Americans that believe in America should fight for the entire Constitution and not just the part that suits them at the moment. It is clear that your neighbors and the State have no right to ask or interfere in one’s pregnancy, just as the Fourth Amendment intended.
Greg Hunter
Laramie
Abortion interference in Wyoming
Over 30 years ago, I made a personal and public commitment to support access to abortion; it is unwavering. This is an action and decision of personal autonomy for the pregnant person supported by information via their medical practitioner. The decision is serious, worthy of regard and reason, without restriction to lawful, optimal medical procedures or access.
SF133, “Prohibiting abortifacients and chemical abortions” or HB134, “Human heartbeat protection act,” seek unfounded intrusion on inherent pregnancy risks within which time sensitive decisions must be made for the pregnant person. HB134 does nothing to protect the heartbeat of the pregnant person, why are heartbeats in competition? Both bills dismiss valid decisions for pregnancy termination. Why are Wyoming State legislators applying their will to force birthing?
Self-agency and communal regard is completely absent from the legislation; it ignores intricacies and considerations best met by the pregnant person. I urge defeat of SF133 and HB134 immediately.
Debra East
Lander
Electric cars? Not viable. Not at this point in time
The current administration in Washington, D.C. is informing us that we must switch to electric vehicles by 2035. Just stating this will not make it so. The reason why we have wind turbines is that the government provides substantial subsidies that makes them profitable for the companies and the politicians who vote in these subsidies.
Electric vehicles are just not ready for public consumption. While lithium-ion batteries are cutting-edge technology for electric vehicles, a lithium-ion battery, at most, can store about 0.6 kWh per pound of battery.
In comparison, gasoline contains 6 kWh per pound of gasoline (or 36 kWh/gallon). A Tesla Model 3 has a standard battery pack capable of storing 50 kWh of energy and an average compact car with a 10-gallon tank is capable of storing 360 kWh. A gas car can be refueled in minutes and can travel almost twice as far as an electric that will take over night to recharge.
With gas prices going up, the electric has a small edge in fueling expense. Electric vehicles usually come with a standard 120v (Level 1) charger and this is fine to get you started, but if fully discharged it can take 24 hours to recharge. 240v (Level 2) chargers can recharge the same car in only seven hours but you just cannot plug these into a standard outlet.
A 40 amp Level 2 charger will have to be installed by an electrician and that may be a problem. Most houses in the U.S. have only 100 or 200 amp service and unlike other appliances in your home, when this charger is operating it will be drawing a continuous 32 amps and this is only for one car.
If every house on your block buys an electric car, the lines to and the transformer feeding your homes must be upgraded.
There are also several issues dealing with cold weather.
We will need a lot more power, but as we have seen wind turbines and solar panels are not dependable. What do you do when the power goes out and you have an emergency?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie