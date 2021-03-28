Bring back public executions?
I am an endowment member of the NRA. I hold the distinguish rifleman badge. I am a President’s 100 Marksman. I have trained unit snipers in the Wyoming National Guard.
Over the years I have won state rifle championships in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Utah, and I have taken junior shooting teams to the Nation Championships.
So I have every right to offer my opinion on this plague of mass shootings and possible solutions.
First, I believe the NRA has betrayed me, and all its members by laundering Russian money into our elections. It has betrayed us by padding the pockets of the likes of Wayne LaPierre with our donations. It has lost any sense of the integrity now needed to support American gun owners.
The push once again is for stricter controls on gun sales. Make all gun buyers pass a back ground check to purchase a gun. We must have a license to drive a car, but heaven forbid we have accountability when purchasing a gun.
When I see armed thugs sit in the gallery of Wisconsin’s Capitol I don’t just disagree. I get mad. When I see our U.S. Capitol attacked, once again get mad.
This is not who I am. These people are not the gun owners I want defending my gun rights. If anyone should lose their gun rights it is these guys.
How effective will any new laws be? The assault rifle “barn door” has been open for a very long time. With enough money anyone will still be able to have an assault rifle. We want to “polish one side of the coin,” but never turn that coin over and clean the other side.
What we never hear about is the need for true old fashion western style justice. Colorado is investigating. It will take a year. Give me a break. More government bureaucratic BS. Too bad a cop on the scene didn’t carry out the appropriate sentence at the appropriate time and place.
How many of these killers have ever been executed? None in Colorado, none in Florida, none in Arizona. Bottom line, none anywhere. If there was ever a case for public executions it is for these guys.
Not an execution in 20 years, but a public execution within a month. Let all the “copy cats” see their fate first hand before they too go out and kill someone’s son or daughter, someone’s father or mother, someone’s grandmother. This is going to be you, “sucker,” in your very near future. Think twice.
So don’t give me more gun laws, and fail to address the “back side of the coin” with timely public justice for those cold blooded killers living among us.
Roy Bane, SFC, Retired
Laramie
Shame on the Boomerang
This is directed at the Laramie Boomerang. I am not a “letter to the editor” sort of gal but I had to say something.
Boulder, Colorado is our neighbor. Laramie residents have friends and family there. A lot of us participate in the Bolder Boulder every year. We have UW students from Boulder.
So, Boomerang, are your reporters in a hole as to what happened in Boulder this past week? Do we not respect their pain and sorrow down there?
Boulder has been through a terrible tragedy and you have not printed one word about it. Boulder has been on national news everyday this week but nothing has been written by you.
Shame on you. The written word has gone away, apparently.
Lynn Broughton
Laramie
Return comment for Gosar
For starters, I am not against clean energy. But I am against the industrialization of an area that is not suited for this massive wind project.
Wind energy at this size and scope is no longer smart, clean or green. We recently put out a flyer to Albany County residents(recently republished on the web. Thanks). I am quite pleased that our flyer is still getting attention.
That was the idea. Unfortunately, we are only able to get so much information on this little card. The idea is for the reader to take it upon themselves and further educate themselves.
A recent story by Jeff Victor on Wyoming Public Radio included an interview with Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar. Mr. Gosar was seeking public comment about how to wrestle with all the information the commissioners are inundated with.
He stated it is hard to research all the information out there and sort through what is true or false. That is the biggest fact in all this.
The question is not “is wind energy efficient, clean or smart.” The question is, “is this project right for South Albany County?”
Our commissioners are not experts on wind energy, nor do we expect them to be. We do expect them to listen to the people who hired them for the position they hold.
Leave the wind energy efficiency to the experts. Wind energy is not the commissioners main concern. Their focus should be, “what is best for Albany County”. Listen to the voters and their concerns.
How will this project affect the community and residents of Albany County? What can we do as “guardians” of our citizens to protect and serve them to the best of our ability?
This area is an area used and cherished not only by the residents of Albany County, but visitors from around the world. Please don’t sale it out for industrialization that is better suited elsewhere.
This is a big decision that will affect Albany County for the next 40+ years. Remember, a short term fix ($$$) will only create a longer term problem.
Loretta Aanenson
Laramie
Dementia Support Center and helping seniors
Given the increased risk of complications from COVID-19, older adults have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many important resources that help with activities of living have been put on hold, discontinued, or moved to a digital format. Social activity has been particularly limited in the last year as we have all taken precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
Family members who help older adults and people with chronic illness or disability have also faced additional stressors of being unable to receive respite care from family, friends, or paid care services that were easier to access prior to the pandemic.
The lack of these resources and social interaction are factors that can contribute to decreased mental health and well-being. We all hope to resume normal activities soon, but you don’t have to wait until then to make meaningful changes in your life.
The Dementia Support Center, as part of the Wyoming Center on Aging (WYCoA), is committed to helping older adults with dementia or other cognitive decline and their family caregivers through a range of services.
We offer support for caregivers through resource recommendation and supportive check-ins. We offer a dementia family caregiver support group twice a month, where caregivers can come together to share their struggles and successes and learn from each other.
We offer CarePRO, a group-based stress management and problem-solving program for dementia family caregivers. Our Caring Companions program matches trained volunteers with people with cognitive decline who would like to socialize more, while also providing caregivers with a couple hours of respite time each week.
You can even sign up for a virtual art class and other virtual social activities. The Dementia Support Center serves Albany County in person or virtually, and anyone can join our virtual activities. To learn more about our services or to volunteer as a Caring Companion, please email DSC@uwyo.edu or call us at 307-460-8458.
Lara Glenn
Laramie