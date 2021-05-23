Liz Cheney, an ‘ex-patriot’?I noticed an ad in the Laramie Boomerang, calling Liz Cheney an “ex-patriot.”
Wow! Let’s see. Liz Cheney proclaimed the past election was not stolen. She spoke in favor of the democratic process. She was opposed to the toxic speech of Donald Trump, which led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, our U.S. Capitol. In my mind, Liz Cheney is Wyoming’s hero. Liz Cheney is an American hero.
Silence is approval. After over 200 years, is this where America has landed? Members of the Republican Congress know to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump! God forbid, risk re-election. This being the definition of their existence, all else is gone with the wind.
Albany County Republicans, when calling someone an “ex-patriot” in a public ad, well, come on you cowards, sign your names. I’ll sign mine!
(Editor’s note: The ad referenced in this letter is a paid advertisement, which does not reflect an opinion, either for or against, from the Boomerang editorial department.)
John Sullivan
Laramie
Young leadership in our Laramie school systemToday (May 19th) while shopping at Ridley’s, I was the recipient of, and witness to young leadership in our Laramie school system.
While checking out, a light bulb fell out of my cart and broke on the floor. After cleaning it up, I chose not to delay the line behind me by going back for another bulb. As I was leaving the store, a young man approached me, handing me a light bulb. He said that he had seen me drop mine and so went back, found another light bulb and purchased it with his own money.
His name is Trip, I believe, and he would not accept the money I offered him in gratitude. He was wearing a black school leadership sweatshirt. This young man not only made my week, he showed me that with youth like him, our future looks very promising.
I am hoping that school staff and neighbors will know who Trip is and pass along congratulations and gratitude to him. His mother was checking out of the line next to mine and saw what her son did. I have worked with youth my entire adult life so my thanks go out to Trip’s parents, as well as to Trip, for a job well done! I will think of you, Trip, whenever I turn on that lamp! Thank you.
Robin J. Haas
Laramie
Stop the Gaza terroristsImagine how the USA would react if 3,000 rockets were fired into New York, Washington, and other densely populated areas.
That is what Hamas terrorists in Gaza have done in their terror attacks against the people of Israel, attacking Jerusalem the capital and Tel Aviv the main commercial center.
Israel would be justified if they completely eliminated the presence of an enemy terrorist enclave on their border. However I suggest a more limited measure. As sensors can determine the launch locations for the rockets, after warning all people to withdraw to a safe distance, the Israeli Defense Forces should utterly destroy everything within 100 meters (about 109 yards) of each launch location, including any buildings, utilities, and other construction in that area. If a rocket is launched from an area already cleared in this manner, expand the clearance zone further.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Response to three lettersI would like to respond to all three letters in the Sunday, May 16, Boomerang.
Unfortunately, I believe there has always been corruption in our country and the world. It is easy to take advantage of the poor and the weak and it is easy to blame them for their status. When a human tastes the pleasure of power, fame, and money, they don’t want to give it up. Some will do whatever — legal or not — to keep the power and wealth. They will say “Poor people don’t work as hard as we do.” Or, they must not deserve it. Or, they have offended God and are not worthy. All major religions say that they will support those in need as a part of their religion.
I emailed Liz Cheney and thanked her for her bravery and said that I would support her. She called Trump out on unsubstantiated election fraud and for the Jan. 6 attack on our Democracy. She is the only Republican calling out the “Emperor” for not having new clothes.” (Check Hans Christian Andersen if you don’t understand this reference.)
Susan Larsen, Laramie
The Left’s quest to change languageAgain, we are seeing the Left’s quest to change language to their benefit, but to what end?
In the U.S. we have witnessed attempts to alter pronouns. In France they are now trying to change gender specific adjectives and the government is pushing back in an attempt to preserve their language. Everyday words have new meanings and connotations which is making it impossible to communicate across the ever widening political divide. This along with the flood of societal changes that the promoters claim are “common sense” are destroying our country from within. The term “common sense” seems to be reversed to most of us now.
We are now seeing pressure to eliminate intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines. Vaccine production is now sufficient to combat the pandemic so why eliminate the patents? America’s Constitution protects inventors’ intellectual property as well as physical property. This basic right protects inventors and the motive to invest in a novel idea. Why put in so much effort if the payoff is stolen?
The same can be said for farmers and ranchers who work and invest in their land, why should they work so hard if their property can just be taken from them? This is a unique right that the Constitution protects for Americans and is most likely the reason for the rise of the American economy.
The leftists in our government allowed riots in 2020 that burned many of our cities. The rioters were either not arrested or had their bail paid by leftist politicians. Meanwhile the unarmed protesters who attended the rally in Washington on Jan. 6 are being sought after, arrested and charged with insurrection. With all the fencing and military protecting the Capitol as well as attacks against the 75 million who did not vote for Biden, it appears that an insurrection has been achieved, but by the Biden administration. Washington now looks like the Capitol of a third world dictatorship.
With no America, where will people run to escape oppression? If Facebook/Twitter get the new regulations they want where will people be allowed to gather to express themselves?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Traps and trails don’t mixOver 80 dogs have been reported victims to the hidden dangers of traps and snares in Wyoming, leaving many maimed and at least 10 killed. Even more, are left unreported. The majority of these incidents occur on public lands when dog owners and their beloved pets hit the trails. Learning that these brutal unmanned traps are widely dispersed and prevalent on public lands and perfectly legal for trappers to trap and kill your pet with no accountability is horrifying to most pet owners.
Currently, in Wyoming, trappers can place traps and snares almost anywhere on public lands, including in the middle of a hiking trail. While fur trapping is restricted to the winter season, trapping for predators such as coyote and wolves can occur year-round and requires no license. The public will never be safe on public lands until trapping is reformed. Together we can create change, and your voices are needed.
Over the last several months, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) reevaluated its current trapping regulations using an intensive public participation process. As a result, the WGFD has proposed five trapping regulation changes for public comment that will go to a final vote and possibly into effect in July. Recognizing the hazards traps are to dogs, WGFD has recommended changes that apply mostly to Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA), to protect hunting dogs during the open pheasant hunting season. Opting not to evoke these same recommendations on all public lands, leaving all other pet owners, our pets, and wildlife still vulnerable to these hidden dangers on the landscape.
These recommendations are a step in the right direction, but even if these changes are adopted in July, they fail to address the majority of trapping dangers facing you, your family, and our wildlife. Your opinion matters. You could save lives. The WGFD will be accepting public comment on Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting or Trapping Seasons until 5 p.m., June 4. You can submit a public comment by visiting www.wgfd.wyo.gov.
For more information, contact www.wyominguntrapped.org.
Loren Taylor
Executive Director, Wyoming Untrapped
Jackson