Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne

Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne

When we think of athletes of the greatest caliber that compete at the highest levels, that set the GOAT standard, we think of Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and Serena Williams. These athletes have achieved something that may never be duplicated. Their accomplishments are almost superhuman.

Every individual athlete, from the recreational runner to the high school tennis player, competes with their categorically matched equals. Walter Dix lines up next to Usain Bolt for a chance to win; they are competing on a level playing field, and may the best man win.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 2022 and serves the people of Wyoming through his House District 42 seat.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus