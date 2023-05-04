Andi Summerville

It isn’t new — or even news, unfortunately — that Wyoming has the tragic distinction of leading the nation in the rate of completed suicides per 100,000 people. Wyoming has been in the top five states in per-capita suicide rate since 2005, and the rate and total number of deaths has climbed dramatically since that time.

But there is something new — a tide actively working against evidence-based suicide prevention and mental health efforts. That is work against the citizens of Wyoming and contrasts with the leadership of Gov. Mark Gordon, the speaker of the House and president of the Senate, among so many others, who continue to take meaningful steps toward addressing the epidemic of suicide in our communities.

Andi Summerville is a longtime mental health advocate and has served as executive director of Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers since 2019. WAMHSAC specializes in education, advocacy, access and the improvement of mental health and substance used disorder services for Wyoming residents.

