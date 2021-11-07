A nearly 30-year career in community journalism doesn’t happen without having covered countless Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies and telling the emotional stories of veterans and their families.
With another Veterans Day next week, I reflect on how important a role veterans and the military community play in our everyday lives. The stories of sacrifice and patriotism are inspiring and tear-jerking.
Stories like Tagen Schmidt, a 19-year-old Gillette resident who grew up wanting nothing except to be a U.S. Marine and serve his country. When he was critically hurt during a training exercise in California, nobody would’ve blamed Tagen if he’d have lost some of his gung-ho for a life of military service.
He was one of 15 Marines in an amphibious vehicle during a September 2017 training run at Camp Pendleton. The vehicle went into a ditch and broke a gas line. Gas leaked into the vehicle until it finally exploded in a fireball that engulfed it and the Marines inside. He was one of three to suffer critical burns.
Recalling how he’d wanted to be a Marine since age 12, there was no hesitation when replying from his hospital bed. Although facing perhaps years of recovery and therapy, there was no acknowledgement that the accident may have ended his military career.
“I’m a Marine,” he said.
His promotion to lance corporal was in the hospital outside his room, with Tagen jokingly comparing himself to Mickey Mouse returning salutes with his bandaged hands.
Perhaps the most impactful story I was honored to tell was Maurice Bailey’s, a quiet, unassuming Vietnam vet I met in Alaska.
That’s because Mo, as most called him, never quit on life or other veterans.
From the time he forged his father’s signature on the consent form to join the Army at age 17 until his death in 2010, Bailey was a passionate patriot and advocate for veterans of all eras.
For the last two years of his life, Bailey lived every day like it could be his last following a devastating diagnosis. He had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and his survival was estimated at 12 months on the outside.
When I interviewed him in November 2009, he had already outlived that prognosis by four months.
“I feel as though I’m probably on somebody else’s time, but that’s OK,” he said. “I’ll just borrow somebody else’s next. There is no quit. No way, no how. I’m never going to prepare myself to die. Never. I’m going to die when I’m supposed to.”
The 71-year-old Army pilot and mechanic had spent the last part of his life working for veterans as co-founder of Veterans Aviation Outreach, an organization that identifies veterans in off-the-grid Bush areas of Alaska and connects them with the benefits they’ve earned. He also was president of his local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America. His efforts were recognized in 2007 when he was presented the Alaska Governor’s Veterans Advocacy Award.
We became good friends in my years reporting in the Last Frontier and he always was uncomfortable with recognition for himself.
Bailey’s efforts to help veterans get their benefits were deemed important enough for the U.S. Congress to carve out a $750,000 appropriation for the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. In fact, the grant was posthumously named the Maurice “Mo” Bailey Highly Rural Transportation Grant in recognition of his dedication to rural veterans outreach.
I remember one story in particular he told during that last interview.
Bailey recalled a close call he had on a night mission serving in Vietnam as a gunner on an aircraft.
“I had passed out,” he said. “It was what they called an emergency mission. I was sleepy, plus I’d been at the beer garden. I was full of Pabst Blue Ribbon. In my little cubby hole in the helicopter, I passed out in the middle of a firefight. When I got back the next day, I looked and there were bullet holes all around where my head would’ve been.”
Bailey was a realist and knew that eventually leukemia would take his life, but he faced death in civilian life as he did in battle.
On the eve of another Veterans Day, I recall the last thing my friend Mo ever said to me.
“Don’t take anything as a death sentence. Don’t do it,” he said. “I was in the Army for 20 years. There’s no such word in my vocabulary as ‘quit.’ No surrender here, and leave no veteran behind.”