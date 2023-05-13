In a book called “The Peanut Butter Gang,” a 13 year old wrote: “Life is hard no matter how old you are.” Rosalinda is right. Life is hard but it is worth celebrating because our relationships can bring us joy.
There is one day a year we celebrate mothers, but their work continues on ordinary days. And, I would suggest that, for parents, there is no retirement plan. As Rosalinda said: “Life is hard.”
For mothers and fathers, it can be a “job” for a lifetime for several reasons. One is major changes in fortune, such as unemployment, accidents and illness, which can happen any time. Another is worry; what might lurk in the shadows. But, another is love. When we care for someone, there is no conclusion, no retirement.
So, we need help, in traumatic times and on ordinary days.
When our daughter was born, her pediatrician gave us this lesson:
“I cannot reach the hardened hearts
And ask them, on your behalf,
To show love.
But, I can teach you things, my child:
to walk among offensiveness,
to be a light in a dark world, and
to look Above for your strength.” — Nancy Genzel
As the headlines recount our fighting and our failings, this lesson makes even more sense. For, it is in the worst of times, that we need help in looking beyond the “offensiveness.” And, it is mothers and fathers who find a light in the darkness and a potential beyond the pain. The great gift of parents is believing in a goodness that they can barely see.
From the first illness to the next tribulation, our usual thoughts turn to worry. What can go wrong, with having a party, with learning to drive, with traveling far from home?
There is much to worry about, but worry doesn’t help us discover strength beyond the surface. But, listening, paying attention, offering encouragement can. We need help “from above” to keep having hope. Believing in our children makes all the difference in their world.
So, we make mistakes, but we go on for a lifetime. We cannot change the world, but we can be open to hope beyond our divisions. We cannot change the “hardened hearts,” but, we can offer compassion in this “job” that has no certainties and no retirement plan.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer served St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.