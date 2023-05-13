In a book called “The Peanut Butter Gang,” a 13 year old wrote: “Life is hard no matter how old you are.” Rosalinda is right. Life is hard but it is worth celebrating because our relationships can bring us joy.

There is one day a year we celebrate mothers, but their work continues on ordinary days. And, I would suggest that, for parents, there is no retirement plan. As Rosalinda said: “Life is hard.”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer served St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

