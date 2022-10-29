“A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.” — Lou Holtz
Many years ago, I drove my young family to a local pet store so that my children could spend some time interacting with the store’s puppies and kittens. Some of my children also enjoyed watching an eclectic group of tropical fish swim around within the store’s many fish tanks.
We had no intention of purchasing any pets during our visit.
When we entered the store, we promptly noticed a large and open display which contained many small hand-fed cockatiels. We already owned a terrific gray cockatiel (named Sunny) and I read that hand-fed baby cockatiels were friendly little critters. So … wanting to explore the possibility of one of the baby cockatiels allowing me to scratch its tiny head, I slowly reached into the display.
An adorable, pied cockatiel immediately jumped onto my hand, ran up my arm and stood on my shoulder. Nicole, my then 10-year-old daughter, giggled and walked up to the bird. He promptly jumped onto her shoulder and began biting her baseball cap. The precocious little critter would not let me put him back into the display. It was obvious that he had chosen us to be his family. His name is Teila (we thought “he” was a “she” when we named him). Teila’s tenacious little spirit has now blessed our family for more than 25 years.
Fortunately, we had already purchased a very large cage for Sunny so there was lots of space for a roommate. I believe that Teila has always perceived himself to be human, so he amicably tolerated Sunny (i.e. His “bird” roommate).
Teila’s sight and hearing is superb. His cage is located near our front door and he quickly alerts us as to any activities that are occurring in or around our front yard. He has become a phenomenal watch bird.
Teila has also learned to speak a bit and he seems to know what he is saying. In the morning when I walk past his cage, he often greets me with a friendly, “Hello.” When Teila wants something, such as his water changed, he will do his best to make eye contact and then says, “Hello. How are you?” If you do something particularly kind, he will say, “I love you.”
In the interests of full disclosure, I must acknowledge that Teila likes women much more than men. He tolerates me because I take care of him and occasionally give him treats. He has thoroughly embraced my daughters. He particularly has a very strong bond with my youngest daughter, Tiffany.
Teila is a year older than Tiffany, so they kind of grew up together. Teila throws a level one Defcon hissy fit every time Tiffany exits our front door.
Teila moped around quite a bit for the 18 months that Tiffany was serving as a full-time missionary in California. Shortly after Tiffany returned from her mission, I walked into our living room and saw her playing the piano with Teila joyously standing on her shoulder. I slowly approached the piano and Teila immediately ran toward Tiffany’s neck, grabbed the gold necklace that she was wearing with his beak, and began shaking the necklace in front of my face (i.e. Tiffany is mine. Go away!).
Teila is much kinder to me when we are the only two in the house. For example, this past summer my wife and Tiffany were attending a family reunion and Teila was stuck with just me. It was getting late on the second day that the girls were gone, and I was preparing to go to bed, but I saw that Teila was tenaciously staring at me. I suspected that he wanted me to play the piano for him. I have yet to meet a cockatiel that doesn’t thoroughly enjoy music.
So, I spent about 30 minutes playing a variety of easy listening tunes for him. When I concluded, he again stared at me and said, “I love you! I love you! I love you!”
I love you too, little friend.
If you have the desire, please don’t hesitate to open your heart and home to a baby cockatiel, who might just choose you to become an integral part of his or her family.
WRITER’S NOTE: This is my 200th op-ed column. My sincere thanks to all of you who have been so kind and supportive of my nonpolitical columns.