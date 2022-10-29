“A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.” — Lou Holtz

Many years ago, I drove my young family to a local pet store so that my children could spend some time interacting with the store’s puppies and kittens. Some of my children also enjoyed watching an eclectic group of tropical fish swim around within the store’s many fish tanks.

John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email address is jwalkwyo7@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus