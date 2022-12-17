For many people winter is long, cold and isolating. Many suffer from seasonal depression caused by the long dark days of winter. Many struggle with the lack of friends or family support during the holidays. This kind of cold makes us hunker down in our homes curled tightly in a “protect me” position. We try to protect our hearts.

It is human nature during any type of cold to do this, not just winter. The feelings of cold and isolation can strike at any time. Anger, rejection, betrayal, grief, fear and depression all create feelings of cold and isolation.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

