Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

By putting politics over pragmatism, Wyoming’s ideologically inflexible and frighteningly inexperienced Freedom Caucus managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory on one of its signature issues — abortion.

It turns out that government ineptitude isn’t always a bad thing after all.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus