When I was growing up in the late 50’s, our class at South High was taught a simple lesson: “When you hear the air-raid siren, duck and cover!”
That is, we should duck under our desks and cover our heads so the fallout wouldn’t hurt us. That was a lifetime ago. But the threat of nuclear weapons is part of this lifetime, as well as the threat of sequential pandemics that we are trying to control. My past experience and my present reality teach me a different lesson: “There is no hiding place.”
Einstein’s research paved the way for the use of nuclear weapons. But, following the devastation forced on the Japanese, he was realistic. So, years later, he said: “Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.”
That is a good lesson for us as we remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as our great nation dropped the first atomic bombs on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945. It is certainly a lesson to remember this year as the spread of new strains of COVID threaten populations around the world. If we respect those who work on the edge of life, we should listen to one who also embraced reality. Seeing the suffering of humanity on the streets of Calcutta, Mother Teresa said: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”
How can we remember our “belonging” across the dangers of our time?
Perhaps it is by hearing the voice of science, perhaps it is by watching the work of healers, and perhaps it is by respecting a lesson of the past — “There is no hiding place.”
Victims of World War II were caught right where they lived their lives. How different that is from the false assurance of a former interior secretary, James Watt, who was quoted like this: “Wyomingites don’t need to worry because they are safe with natural boundaries.”
But, science keeps teaching us of our human connections. Pollution, like smoke, drifts into other places. Blood can be used in others’ veins. Droplets can spread beyond one person. And, a geologist, Bern Hinckley, connected us by saying: “In the context of a billion years of life on earth, how can we humans possibly view one another as anything but brothers and sisters?
“From any point of view less overpoweringly self-centered than our own, human beings are as sparrows in a flock, as peas in a pod. What a tragic irony that the intelligence which most distinguishes our species has been turned to ferreting out tiny and artificial differences rather than rejoicing in and promoting our commonality.”
Perhaps our seeking of refuge is another way to understand the great moral teaching of faith — that we must love our neighbor as ourselves. It is the human heart that recognizes how much we need each other. If we listen to both science and faith, we can remember the lesson that makes sense for our time: Riding the same planet, feeling the same sorrow, fearing the same future is reason enough to make our “neighbor”… our friend.