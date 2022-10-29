My sister was a district attorney. In her working days, she shared this riddle: “How do you know when an attorney is lying? His lips move.”

Serving in criminal courts, she saw the worst, but she learned to value the best. Her spiritual life and her work with honorable attorneys gave her strength for the long years. So, when a Michigan judge died, his daughter asked to speak at the funeral. His daughter simply said: “I’ll never forget the card my dad gave me in my troubled teenage years. He wrote: ‘I love you beyond a reasonable doubt.’”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network, a past teacher at UW in Religious Studies, a retired clergy in the United Church of Christ.

