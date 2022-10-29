My sister was a district attorney. In her working days, she shared this riddle: “How do you know when an attorney is lying? His lips move.”
Serving in criminal courts, she saw the worst, but she learned to value the best. Her spiritual life and her work with honorable attorneys gave her strength for the long years. So, when a Michigan judge died, his daughter asked to speak at the funeral. His daughter simply said: “I’ll never forget the card my dad gave me in my troubled teenage years. He wrote: ‘I love you beyond a reasonable doubt.’”
Attorneys have to provide evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt.” But, the makers of $6 billion worth of Halloween fantasy do not. It’s easy in the United States, to go overboard because this is a holiday when we don’t have to be “reasonable.” We can buy costumes for our pets, eat miniature chocolates, play scary roles. And, if we like, we can believe the dark magic of Halloween — the werewolves, the witches, the ghosts.
If some of the politics of our culture are based on fearmongering, then Halloween is an easy place to display. It is not what we know “beyond a reasonable doubt,” but it is what lurks in the shadows of our culture and the secrets of our minds.
Ghosts represent the scary side of our lives; they are, in fantasy, escaped from the tomb in order to control the more reasonable side of our psyche, relationships, culture and our fears. A ghost represents the haunting power of the mystery of death.
And haunting our psyches is what political maneuvering is all about. For, if we live in fear, then those who promise safekeeping or those who promise to destroy the cause of fear, will be our choice — be those fears personal, economic or social. In fact, change itself can promote fear, let alone the roller-coaster of our present stock market ride.
Politicians leverage fear. If economics are unstable, then we search for reassurance from a businessman. If the threat of nuclear weapons, is projected, then we search for a way to be even safer. If divisions create mortal enemies, then we separate and isolate. The making of monsters wins our support because it offers safe ground, a home without ghosts … anywhere.
But, the point of Halloween, or “Hallowed E’en” is to believe in a God beyond the ghosts. That’s why folks dressed up in dreadful costumes, not to promote political causes but to say “Hey, make fun of the ghosts and the witches and the goblins because tomorrow is All Saints Day. This is the reality greater than what haunts us — a world when those who work for hope can, at last, hold sway.
So, God knows there are no ghosts. And, we can know that because of we accept two reasons:
First, we know and accept our own shadow side and we trust it to God’s keeping.
Second, when we embrace the power of sunlight, or Son-light, that God’s persistent, eternal force is at work day and night to give strength beyond our fears.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmeris a leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network, a past teacher at UW in Religious Studies, a retired clergy in the United Church of Christ.