When you are wrestling a bear, it is unwise to poke a dragon with a sharp stick.
Since February 2022 the United States has led a coalition of 45 countries aiding Ukraine’s defense against Russian armies. In that process, quite rightly, many of our stocks of weapons, ammo, shells, and missiles have gone to Ukraine. More than 100,000 have been killed and 200,000 wounded in this war, which may continue for years.
Our role in the war is limited. Ukraine is not a NATO member, so we and our allies are not obligated to aid it. Congress has authorized substantial aid. President Joe Biden correctly ruled out direct troop commitments. Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power and a direct conflict between us and Russia could lead to nuclear war.
Which brings us to Taiwan, the Republic of China, 24 million people in a democratic, free, and independent nation, a technologically sophisticated nation that manufactures the world’s most advanced semiconductors. The state of Wyoming has designated the nation of Taiwan as a “sister state.” Trade between the U.S. and Taiwan exceeds $100 billion a year.
In 1949, the Chinese Communist Party won the Chinese Civil War on the mainland, establishing totalitarian rule by Chairman Mao. The party still rules China. Under Mao 40-80 million Chinese died from mass executions, persecution or starvation. In 1979, after Mao, significant market reforms began, starting a Chinese economic miracle that increased output tenfold. Personal freedoms increased, but have gone backward under Xi Jinping, China’s ruler, who removed term limits and can now reign indefinitely.
In 1949, the losing Kuomintang party relocated from the mainland to Taiwan, maintaining authoritarian rule there for decades, killing or imprisoning 140,000 people. In the 1990s, Taiwan transitioned to democracy and freedom, and remains free today. There was considerable economic liberty from the beginning, so Taiwan’s economic miracle began in 1950, multiplying per person output more than twenty-fold.
For three decades the U.S. defended Taiwan. For years we kept the Navy’s Seventh Fleet in the Taiwan Strait. From 1955 through 1979, a mutual defense treaty required us to defend Taiwan, a treaty ended by President Jimmy Carter.
For strategic reasons, during a time when China and the Soviet Union were diverging, the U.S. extended diplomatic relations to China, withdrew from its defense treaty with Taiwan, and reduced diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Congress then passed the Taiwan Relations Act, requiring us to provide Taiwan with defensive arms and “maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan.” Whether we actually choose to defend Taiwan will be determined by Congress and the President.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in 2017, “We will never allow any person, any organization, or any political party to split any part of the Chinese territory from China …” In 2019, he said, “We make no promise to renounce the use of force ...” Taking back Taiwan, by force if necessary, is not just Jinping’s position but the consistent position of China’s government and people. China’s military has expanded to be able to conquer Taiwan, including building a Navy larger than ours. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal, with no restrictions from arms limitation treaties, which do not include China.
China’s plans to seize Taiwan are not its only aggressive actions. China illegally occupied territory in international waters and in the waters of neighboring nations, including The Philippines. China built up troops on India’s border and seized Indian territory. Stealing intellectual property from us is a long-standing Chinese activity. At the same time, there is no sign that China seeks world conquest, like a Adolf Hitler. China has avoided supplying weapons to Russia during the current war.
Under President Donald Trump, the United States repeatedly provoked China, a policy continued by President Biden. Trump imposed high tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods. Biden blocked multiple large Chinese companies from selling their goods in our country, blocked China’s semiconductor companies from getting crucial equipment, and has continued tariffs. Most dangerous, Biden has repeatedly said he would commit U.S. troops to the defense of Taiwan.
We should not directly commit American troops to the defense of Taiwan. We should not do so for the most basic reason — we would lose. Wars are won or lost with blood and iron, people and industry.
China’s population is 1.4 billion and ours is 340 million, a four-to-one advantage for China. China’s steel production is 1 billion tons a year and ours is 80 million tons a year, a 12-to-one advantage for China. In a shooting war, China’s missiles will sink our aircraft carriers and degrade our air bases. China is 110 miles from Taiwan. The U.S. mainland is 6,700 miles from Taiwan.
A great power fighting another great power will exhaust every military means before it loses. Unlike previous lost wars where only a portion of our strength was dissipated in a far-away land, a loss to China could be decisive and total. And China is the only hostile country in the world with enough people to conquer and occupy the United States.
Taiwan, China, and America are at peace. Let’s keep it that way, if we can, by rolling back arbitrary and punitive measures against China and Chinese companies. Roll back President Biden’s rash statements about sending U.S. troops. Lower the temperature.
As required by the Taiwan Relations Act, quietly sell weapons to Taiwan for its defense by its own military, not by ours. Increase immigration quotas for Taiwan so that more people can relocate to the U.S. If a Chinese invasion of Taiwan begins, apply a universal 100% tariff on Chinese goods and services.
There should be no American war for Taiwan. If there is, we will probably lose.