When you are wrestling a bear, it is unwise to poke a dragon with a sharp stick.

Since February 2022 the United States has led a coalition of 45 countries aiding Ukraine’s defense against Russian armies. In that process, quite rightly, many of our stocks of weapons, ammo, shells, and missiles have gone to Ukraine. More than 100,000 have been killed and 200,000 wounded in this war, which may continue for years.

Martin L. Buchanan is an author and software developer. Email him at MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.

