U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

As the month of September begins, people in Wyoming are focused on their kids going back to school and the start of football season. What many might not realize is that September is also Passport Awareness Month, a time to check your documentation, especially if traveling overseas during the holiday season.

One of the top requests my staff receives from constituents is help getting or renewing a passport. This process has become aggressively long and drawn out, and has caused more than one hiccup in people’s travel plans.

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is the chair of the Senate Western Caucus and serves as the junior senator from her home state of Wyoming.

