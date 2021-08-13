There’s good news and bad news on the COVID-19 front in recent days. On Aug. 2, the United States finally reached the sought-after threshold of 70% of adults receiving at least one shot in the push to vaccinate as many people against the coronavirus as possible.
That 70% threshold arrived about a month later than President Biden’s goal, and while it’s certainly good news, it comes amid a tremendous surge in the Delta variant that is worrying health officials from coast to coast.
In Wyoming, and especially the Big Horn Basin, we seem to be living a relatively charmed life, with our sparse population allowing for natural social distancing and a lower rate of transmission, but even here, the cases are climbing.
A little more than a month ago, on July 6, there were 476 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, just three in Big Horn County, but as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the number of active cases in Wyoming had surged to 1,058, the highest total seen since Feb. 4, when the state total of active cases stood at 1,069, with 14 lab confirmed active cases in Big Horn County.
Health officials are worried that the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant will lead to hospitals across the nation being swamped once again and many more deaths, resulting in new mask rules, mandatory vaccinations and other measures that many people strongly object to.
“We are deeply concerned,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, the Wyoming state health officer and epidemiologist with the Wyoming Deparment of Health, said in a news release Aug. 4. “The Delta variant has really changed the COVID-19 fight we have on our hands. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant.”
And yet we have an incredible tool at our disposal if we will just use it: a free and effective vaccine against this potentially deadly and, in many cases, debilitating disease.
We are beyond puzzled as to why so many people are reluctant, or simply refuse, to be vaccinated. The shot is free and effective and has few side effects for most people. And while there is no doubt that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done a poor job of issuing consistent information and recommendations on COVID-19 and vaccines, there is little doubt that the vaccines available here in Big Horn County not only limit the spread of the coronavirus, they also minimize the severity of the disease.
According to Dr. Harrist, the authorized vaccines continue to offer excellent protection from infection, including from the Delta variant. The vast majority of new cases being diagnosed are among people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 95% in Wyoming from May 1 to July 28, according to Dr. Harrist.
Of course, no vaccine is 100% effective, and there are socalled “breakthrough cases,” but the vast majority of breakthrough cases do not involve serious illness, Harrist said.
And yet as of Wednesday only 26.68% of Big Horn County residents had been fully vaccinated, though the numbers are better for adults at 34.7%.
Why? Why are so many people not protecting themselves and, thus, protecting others, especially the most vulnerable?
We sort of understand the initial reluctance to receiving a new vaccine, with many people unsure about the possible side effects. Some say they are awaiting full approval by the Food and Drug Administration beyond the current emergency use authorization. But with 165 million Americans now fully vaccinated and the vaccines having gone through rigorous testing and trials, the vaccines are not exactly rare and unproven anymore. Indeed, the chances of a person experiencing a severe side effect pale in comparison to the chances of getting really, really sick from COVID-19.
We are blessed to live in Big Horn County, relatively unscathed by the pandemic, but it’s not like we live in a protective bubble, totally isolated from the danger. There have been nearly 55,000 cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the pandemic reached our state, and 786 deaths.
Remember what we went through in 2020? The last thing we want is a return to mandatory masking, the inability to attend school concerts or sporting events, altered festivals and community events and a life of onerous health care rules and regulations.
So what are we waiting for? Why won’t so many of us simply take that shot? We give our kids all kinds of required vaccinations. Why are we so scared? Can you name a single person who died or got really, really sick from the vaccine? Yes, some people cannot take the shot, all the more reason for the rest of us to do so.
Our county health officer, Dr. David Fairbanks, perhaps put it best when he noted that many folks won’t take the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it, but they won’t hesitate to eat SPAM that’s been sitting on a shelf for who knows how long.
“We know what’s in the vaccine,” Fairbanks said. “We don’t have to put preservatives in it, that’s why we keep it in deep freeze … Who knows what exactly is in (SPAM)?”
Our care center is once again taking new residents, our schools have opened up, our sports teams are looking forward to full stands and many events have returned to normal. Let’s not go backwards. With the arrival of a variant that is said to spread as easy as the chicken pox, let’s protect ourselves now.
We urge our readers to take the vaccine. We can beat this virus if we work together. Trust the science, not the conspiracy theories, and life will truly be able to return to normal.
By David Peck
Lovell Chronicle
Aug. 5