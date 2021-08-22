A week into my move to Laramie and new gig as managing editor for the Boomerang, I’ve made some interesting observations.
The first is that the people here have something in common with Gillette (where I spent that last seven years as managing editor for the Gillette News Record) and the rest of Wyoming — hospitality. Since a story was published in Wednesday’s paper about my new job I have received many letters and calls of welcome.
It’s also clear that Laramie residents love their local newspaper. Many of those calls and letters began by saying how you’ve been a 20-, 30- and even 50-year subscriber. You grew up with the Boomerang and care about the quality and stability of your hometown newspaper.
That’s something we share. I have a passion for community journalism and its value to residents and readers.
It’s not breaking any news to say the Boomerang has had rough stretch. The past couple of years have seen a reduction of staff that, combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has severely limited our ability to cover the news and tell Laramie’s stories the way we want to.
I’m committed to changing that in a cooperative effort with all of you. Your tips, story ideas and feedback are crucial in rebuilding the newspaper.
Heck, with a name like Boomerang, how can you not expect a comeback?
WHAT’S SO FUN? I’ve walked by them thousands of times, but for some reason a thought hit me on a recent trip down the candy aisle at the supermarket. Why do we accept that tiny candy bars aren’t small or skimpy, they’re “fun sized?”
When trick-or-treating, I challenge you to find one kid who gets more excited for the tiny treats than for scoring a full-sized or larger bar of candy.
Unless you’re a professional circus clown, you’d never fall for a sales pitch that tries to pass compact cars off as “fun sized.”
ABOUT THAT HEAD: After receiving Lynn Broughton’s letter, printed in today’s newspaper, I had to go check out the giant head for myself.
So, after sundown Friday I took a little drive west and, holy moly! She wasn’t exaggerating. That’s one giant head.
I didn’t find it all that creepy or unsettling, but maybe that’s because I went out there expecting to see a giant head.
MAYBE THIS ONE IS JUST ME, but it seems that less than two weeks is what it takes for someone new to Laramie to hit every pothole in the city. And there seem to be plenty, to the point I’ve considered asking readers to email photos of their favorites and featuring a “Pothole of the Week.”
BATTER UP. I also was fortunate to see — via livestream — the Laramie City Council in action this past week. All nine of them.
Nine council members? Seems a little much for a city of Laramie’s size, but at least we can field a full team in any city council softball tournament.