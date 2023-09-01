A woman calls 911. Her abusive husband is threatening to kill her and her children. Police arrive, but do not enter the home. Instead they nail the doors shut, so the woman and her children cannot leave, and then depart.
We would be disturbed, but that is the essence of American immigration policy. To use the metaphor of doors in another way, our immigration policy has a back door and a front door.
The back door is illegal, undocumented, and irregular immigration, often across our southern border. Irregular migrants cross illegally and then make asylum or refugee claims that may allow them to stay in the United States for years before their claims are judged. Many of us, including me, have been so riled by the entry of several million immigrants through the back door that we have not examined the front door of legal immigration.
For almost all who want to come to the U.S., legal immigration is the impossible dream. Few have the million-plus dollars needed to buy their way in with an EB-5 investor visa. Qualified refugees outside the U.S. have less than one chance in a thousand of being selected for resettlement. Our immigration system’s diversity lottery excludes most of the world’s population and provides one chance in 500 of being selected. Employer sponsorship excludes most without college degrees and produces only one in 1,500 U.S. hires.
Our restrictive legal immigration policies collide with an inconvenient truth, that migration is a fundamental human right and that the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are hollow and meaningless without the right to migrate.
Freedom House describes 35 of the world’s countries and occupied regions as not free, essentially dictatorships, containing more than two billion people. Do you want to tell the people of Myanmar, being machine-gunned and bombed by their government, that they must stay there? There is no better analogy to the woman and her children being left in their home to die. They cannot vote out their governments, as there are no rights to democracy or elections or free expression in those countries. There is no right to life or liberty without the right to migrate.
Human history would have ended long ago without the right to migrate for economic reasons. Without the biblical migrations of the Hebrews and then the Israelites, the three religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam would not exist. Would you cross the Canadian border illegally if you were starving and jobs in Canada paid 10 times as much? I would.
Someone from Nigeria or Yemen increases their real wage by a factor of 16 by moving to the United States. Someone from Bolivia or Bangladesh increases their wages by a factor of five. There is no genuine right to pursue happiness without the right to migrate to do so.
Migrants are coming to work, not for handouts. Rather than expand our dysfunctional and financially bankrupt welfare state, we should fundamentally transform our systems to restore much of the economic liberty that existed a century ago. We should again be a dynamic nation, of expanding factories, of systems that scale, and of genuine economic and human growth.
Do we limit any other human right with numerical quotas? Do we say that only the first 100,000 people in line will have freedom of religion, or of speech? The moral argument for the right to migrate is as radical and fundamental as the argument for the abolition of slavery. And it is only via the right to migrate that hundreds of millions of people can escape modern slavery.
Allow anyone who is not a criminal, not affiliated with a criminal or oppressive organization (such as the Communist Party), healthy, and sponsored or able to work to immigrate to the United States. In other words, open the front door.
I look forward to the time when the migrant and the stranger are greeted with Judy Collin’s lyrics from her 1971 “Song for Judith”:
“Open the door and come on in
I’m so glad to see you my friend
You’re like a rainbow comin’ around the bend
And when I see you smilin’
Well, it sets my heart free
I’d like to be as good a friend to you
As you are to me”
