Some people prefer pretending; I’d rather be empirically honest, especially during this pandemic crisis. On Dec. 25 Romans celebrated the winter solstice and the birth of Mithras, the god of the Sun, who emerged from a rock (born of virgin-Earth), attended by shepherds. Originally an ancient Persian deity, then known as Mithra, he had an existence prior to the division of Hindus and Persians. Christianity also took elements from worship of Isis and Osiris (Egyptian), Tammuz (Sumerian), and Greek gods Adonis, Attis, and Dionysus.
Following his conversion, Roman Emperor Constantine (ruled 306-337 CE) in addition to worshiping Mithras, celebrated Jesus’s birth, starting in 336 on Dec. 25. Posterity posits that Rome’s Bishop Liberius later ordered in 354 that the Church’s annual celebration be on Dec. 25. This date fell immediately after Saturnalia, the popular Roman solstice festival, celebrated from December 17-24, marked with parties, gift-giving, decorating houses with evergreens, and lots of drinking and sex.
For secular materialists, Christmas isn’t really a “holy day” — call it a “holly” day, as in “Deck the halls with boughs of holly” — since it has no biblical connection to the birth of Jesus of Nazareth; thus, shopping with all the lights and decorations may be in order.
Originally a pagan holiday reverted to a day of revelry with its “door-buster” crass commercialism. Consider that “Santa” as an anagram converts into “Satan;” also the original jolly Saint Nick was Saint Nicholas (270-343), whose “legendary habit of secret gift-giving gave rise to the traditional model of Santa Claus through Sinterklaas,” which sounds suspiciously like another appellation for the Devil, “Old Nick.” Your Christmas tree, or Tanenbaum, has an association going back to the obelisk of ancient Egypt, a pagan phallic symbol belonging to fertility worship.
However, Christians have four choices for celebrating Jesus’s nativity. There’s Matthew’s Gospel, with Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem inside a house (their home) for the birth, visited by wise men from the East (number uncertain, not kings, perhaps astrologers) following a celestial sign; before fleeing to Egypt after Joseph receives warning in a dream of King Herod the Great’s jealous intent, learning of the magi’s searching for a child destined to become king, to order a slaughter of all the male children in Bethlehem under age two.
Or maybe Luke’s Gospel with the census, sending Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to crowded Bethlehem (no room within an inn) inside a stable (or cave) where infant Jesus lies in a manger (feeding trough); but not fleeing to Egypt, instead going to the Temple in Jerusalem after Jesus’s circumcision.
Or perhaps Mark’s Gospel, lacking a story of Jesus’s birth, so that Jesus was conceived in the ordinary way and born in the ordinary way, no miracle, no special scene in Bethlehem. Most people seem to prefer a fictive harmonizing of the only two gospel accounts mentioning a nativity, which conflicts and contradicts the actual testimonies, along with inviting Santa Claus in for milk and cookies.
Here’s the honest truth, Virginia: Santa Claus, riding on a sleigh pulled by reindeer through the night sky on Christmas Eve, coming down the chimney or walking through walls and doors with his bag of toys — who along with the Easter Bunny and Tooth Faery prepares innocent children for believing as adults in various fictions — is as real as the Biblical Christian God who personally intervenes in human affairs.
My preference has been a celebration of Sir Isaac Newton’s birthday on Dec. 25, 1642, which may be cherished as the anniversary of the inauguration of modern science, the same year in which we may all — regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof, secular humanists and Christians, mathematicians and scientists, and anyone else wishing to express appreciation for the tremendous genius and life of a remarkable individual — rejoice.
Happy Newton’s Mass!