That we are created is written in our soul.
The word for that in Hebrew is “Abba.” The word for that in Islam is “Allah.” And, the word for that in the Christianity is “Father.”
That we are created is written in our soul.
The word for that in Hebrew is “Abba.” The word for that in Islam is “Allah.” And, the word for that in the Christianity is “Father.”
Perhaps Native American tradition says it best when it recognizes each person’s transcendent dignity, which means the Creator gives us a dignity at birth that no one can take away.
My birth taught much about dignity. What he did, year upon year, was treat each of us three children as they were special. We all had chores. We all got $2 allowance. We all were encouraged to read, to like Shakespeare, to go to college. When mom was cooking or cleaning, dad would take us for a walk.
When we call God “Father,” the word carries both understandings — that the one who made us is the ruler of the universe and the one who receives prayers from our hearts.
I like to think that this is what Dr. Collins meant when he titled his book “The Language of God.” He was a pioneer in researching DNA, and discovering the human genome. Then, he wrote about our inherited structure and our uniqueness by calling this scientific phenomena “the language of God.” In other words, each of us are “fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139: 14)
Yet, in parts of our world, fathers are given a “bum rap.” And, some who have forgotten their children deserve it. But, most fathers have made and continue to make the sacrifices for the sake of their children. Such as one father who came to me with a terrible dilemma. The gynecologist saw both his wife and his unborn child in severe distress. The doctor said, “You must choose who to save — your wife or your unborn child. This father chose his wife and miraculously his son was born. Years later, he still celebrates “Father’s Day.”
It is difficult to speak of the “language of God.” We humans find it hard to express both the immensity and the individual mercy of the one who gave us life. But, we humans can do our best to be thankful for the parents who nurtured us and to honor the one who gives us breath with each blessed day.
Such is the language of God.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer served St. Paul’s United Church, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.