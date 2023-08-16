The temperature in Florida waters recently hit 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit. The average hot tub is 100-102. Polls show Donald Trump could win a second term, despite charges he has committed serious felonies, which he calls “a badge of honor.”

The apocalypse is upon us. Humankind’s funeral will be held in a sanctuary air conditioned by electricity generated by Wyoming coal. That may well happen before Trump destroys our republic.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.

