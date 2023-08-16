The temperature in Florida waters recently hit 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit. The average hot tub is 100-102. Polls show Donald Trump could win a second term, despite charges he has committed serious felonies, which he calls “a badge of honor.”
The apocalypse is upon us. Humankind’s funeral will be held in a sanctuary air conditioned by electricity generated by Wyoming coal. That may well happen before Trump destroys our republic.
The course toward one or both disasters may be irreversible.
Science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson’s novel “Ministries of the Future” warned about impacts the United Nations predicted because policymakers ignored climate change. The book opens with a massive die-off of humans living in India as temperatures rise to a level the world is experiencing now.
Reports from around the globe prove warnings were as accurate as they were frightening. Northern Syria is baking in 108+. Temperatures in China reached 126; Spain’s thermometer screamed 140 degrees.
Tourists collapsed across Italy from heat stroke. The heat index reached 152 degrees in parts of the Middle East, the limit for human survival. People are literally baking.
A third of the U.S. is under severe heat warnings. Heat-related deaths skyrocket, hospital beds filling with patients suffering from heat-related issues. One Phoenix hospital described a patient with third-degree burns from exposure to the sun. Scientists report ocean water temperatures have risen to dire levels.
July was the hottest month ever known on planet Earth since instrument records began in the 19th century. The extreme heat is the root cause of 27 U.S. weather disasters exceeding $1 billion each in cost, twice as many as two decades ago, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and harming local economies.
This comes as Wyoming’s legislators, its governor and congressional delegation continue to map out political careers by ignoring the U.N. climate change report that found the Earth could pass a dangerous temperature threshold in the next decade that could make climate disasters so extreme we will not be able to adapt.
Massive die-offs like that described in Robinson’s novel will soon be a routine part of life on this dying planet. Jeff Goodell, a writer for Rolling Stone magazine, recently released his new book with an apt title: “The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.”
According to Goodell, heat-related deaths occur when temperatures rise to the levels we are witnessing today and cause “the membrane of your cells (to) begin to melt, the proteins that control the functions of those cellular structures begin to unfold, and your body kind of literally melts from the inside. And it’s a horrible way to go.” And as you read this, human beings are dying that horrible way.
In a New York Times op-ed, Goodell wrote, “All living things, from humans to hummingbirds, share one simple fate. If the temperature they’re used to, what scientists sometimes call their Goldilocks Zone, rises too far, too fast, they die.”
This is happening despite denials of Republicans who don’t believe in science and are willing to put short-term economic gain over the right of their grandchildren to live, and because a majority of Wyoming voters willingly volunteered to be misled about the inevitability of both disasters, i.e., climate change and Trump.
Putting Trump over country led to deep polarization over masks and vaccinations as the demagogues watched tens of thousands die in the COVID-19 pandemic. More death from rising temperatures won’t take their heads out of the sand, which is also how they approach the Trump reelection conundrum. Trump winning again is like the train wreck Republicans know will be a disaster, but they can’t force themselves to turn away.
It’s no coincidence the same people who allowed the country to reach the eve of environmental destruction are the same ones who now allow Donald Trump to threaten the continuation of our republic. Neither is it a coincidence that the last best hope we have for avoiding both disasters is voters making better choices in a free election.
