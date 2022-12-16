If you attended Natrona County School Board meetings this year, you might have wondered whether library books are the most pressing educational issue facing our community. Meeting after meeting, we listened to a group of parents complain about two LGBTQ books that they consider sexually inappropriate for students. Three parents who ran for school board made getting rid of the books a centerpiece of their campaigns, with two of them winning in a 15-candidate race.

The issue finally came to a head on Nov. 28, when the school board voted to keep the volumes at Kelly Walsh High School, with one condition: Parents will be given an opt-in option if their kids want to access the books. The board also passed stricter requirements for buying controversial books for libraries. And the district will now maintain online lists of library books for parents to review.

