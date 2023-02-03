In March 2020, gripped by the exponential COVID-19 pandemic, many American businesses and schools shut their doors. Yet they kept running and the American economy kept running, thanks to unsung heroes.

The unsung heroes that kept America running were not doctors and nurses — who certainly deserved and got praise — but the software engineers who over decades built operating systems, the internet, and applications like Slack and Zoom that allowed teams working from home to keep America running.

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer in Laramie. His email is: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus