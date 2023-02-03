In March 2020, gripped by the exponential COVID-19 pandemic, many American businesses and schools shut their doors. Yet they kept running and the American economy kept running, thanks to unsung heroes.
The unsung heroes that kept America running were not doctors and nurses — who certainly deserved and got praise — but the software engineers who over decades built operating systems, the internet, and applications like Slack and Zoom that allowed teams working from home to keep America running.
As my generation rides into the sunset, it is time for the next generation, some of you, to become the software engineers of the future.
First, you should be comfortable spending most of your time indoors at a computer screen. Two of my cousins are ranchers; another surfs full-time; software engineering is not for them.
Second, you must be detail-oriented. An error of a single character in a million characters of source code can crash your program. For example in July 1962 NASA lost the Mariner 1 spacecraft because of a one-character error in a program specification.
Third, you need a moral compass. Evil computer programmers were essential to the Volkswagen emissions scandal that harmed public health and cost the company and consumers tens of billions of dollars. Recently a rogue programmer fabricated data to abet a $175 million fraud against JPMorgan Chase.
As a software engineer you will rarely be the life of the party. Say to someone “I added a trigram index and it speeded up database searches by a factor of 10” and that someone will edge away from you at the cocktail party. On the other hand you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you and your colleagues, to a considerable extent, run the world.
Everything runs on software now. In early January a software problem crashed an FAA computer program, bringing air traffic in the USA to a halt for a few hours. While electrical engineering, chemical engineering, and several other engineering fields are more technically difficult, software engineering has the broadest reach of all the engineering fields.
Because of software’s broad reach, you will probably work in many different real-world domains, so you need to be a quick learner. In 47 years I have worked on shipboard military communication systems, missile navigation algorithms, business reporting, sawmill automation, new operating systems, new computer processor designs, pension and benefit administration systems, graphics processors, voting and election systems, web content management systems, stock trade tracking, and customer experience software, among others.
As an aspiring software engineer, you need to study many things. Start with the exciting history of our field, including its exponential progress. Today’s personal computer or cell phone is one million times as powerful as the computer I built with a soldering iron in 1976. Learn both math and human language, as your job is to translate between people and mathematical machines. Cultivate your imagination, as a key aspect of software is the many degrees of freedom it allows you to find different and creative solutions.
Our software journey is far from done. Today’s impressive artificial intelligence systems need to be integrated with rule-based systems and explanatory algorithms to become reliable. Robotics, crucial for the next step ahead in human prosperity, is still in its early stages.
The internet, connecting almost every computer in the world to almost every other, needs a redesign to achieve security and privacy. Our silicon performance is slowed by the von Neumann bottleneck, loading small amounts of data into a CPU, processing it, and then storing it back, rather than future architectures that will combine processing and memory, make memory persistent, and perhaps include neural circuits for AI processing as well.
As any computer user can tell you, usability needs improving; the descendants of today’s voice assistants may become our new interface. As any programmer can tell you, we are still programming the same way we did 60 years ago, with collections of text files, and changes there are way overdue.
After you finish your studies at the University of Wyoming, many job listings in big cities will beckon. I can tell you from experience that those big cities are expensive, hazardous and stressful. We have local and remote software engineering jobs right here in Laramie and a vibrant community of local practitioners. Join us sometime, at Laramie TechTalk or elsewhere.