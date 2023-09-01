Why is it so hard for us to change our lifestyle, even if the change is good for us?

For example, do you currently have at least one reusable shopping bag or tote somewhere in your vehicle? Do you use it every time you go into a local grocery, hardware or other retail store? (If you do, thank you. Unfortunately, you’re in the minority.)

