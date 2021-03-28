“Don’t shoot. We may both be on the same side.”…
So wrote humorist Ashleigh Brilliant.
When World War II was in full swing and the Nazi regime took all German problems and blamed them on the Jews, then the “shooting” continued against innocent civilians and their families.
When a Colorado church was angry that their pastor wanted to invite a rabbi, they let their negativity be known by saying, “The Jews killed Jesus.”
What a misunderstanding, a thwarting of truth for the sake of power. At the time of Jesus’ trials and crucifixion, there were two dominant forces: the Roman government which oppressed the Jewish people with heavy taxes, and the Sanhedrin, which worked with King Herod to maintain a political presence, of some kind of uneasy truce in the midst of political storms.
The pre-judgment that reiterates a false truth: “Jews killed Jesus” is even more important to understand in the midst of COVID-19 as it was long ago.
It wasn’t the Jews who killed Jesus.
It was factions and quests for power —the Sanhedredins and Pharisees — that tried to kill the “Man of Peace.” They went against the people who had witnesssed an awesome healing power.
The “Man of Peace” was indeed a Jew. He was circumcised. He was “Bar-Mitvahed.” He knew the Torah. But most especially, He honored the One God and all the people God had raised from the dust of the earth into the human frame.
If we ever dare to say “the Jews killed Jesus,” then we do not know the long history of our Bibles, which clearly proclaim: “The wolf shall lie down with the lamb…and a little child shall feed them.”
When we label an entire people based on one trait, we deny their humanity, and we miss the point of both the Passover and Passion Week. It is only God Who saves us, not just from our “enemies” but from ourselves. It is God Who looks at our human predicaments, our human irritations, our human despairs, and says “I have searched you and known you”… and called you into being.
This holy week, which brings together the truth of the Passover with the Passion of the Cross, may bring to us an new understanding that the One we worship and feel as presence, as Spirit, in our lives is the same One Who taught His Son to say:
“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”