Purcell, Tom (opinion columnist)

Tom Purcell

Declining attention spans have reached epidemic levels.

That’s what Adam Brown, co-director of the Center for Attention, Learning and Memory at St. Bonaventure University in New York, tells Time.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tom Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. His email is Tom@TomPurcell.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus