What began as a critical benefit for people directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved to become an obstacle in our social and economic recovery.
The CARES Act of 2020 was an unprecedented move to bolster economies at the national, state and local levels, and a critical part of that was a weekly $600 supplemental unemployment benefit. For many who suddenly lost their jobs because of the pandemic, the money was the difference between keeping their families treading water or drowning during a frightening, uncertain and unprecedented time in modern memory.
As the pandemic has progressed, that supplemental unemployment payment has been extended twice. And while at $300 it’s half of what it was at this time last year, what was a lifeline has become a financial crutch that in some areas is stifling much-needed economic recovery.
Put simply, now that businesses are recovering and hiring to fill many of the millions of jobs lost in the first months of the pandemic, nobody’s going back to work. With the federal supplement added to their regular unemployment benefits, many are pulling in more money than when they were working their jobs full time.
This is why Wyoming has become one of at least 10 states to opt out of the program. Set to end in September unless renewed again by Congress, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program will end in the Cowboy State as of June 19, Gov. Mark Gordon announced this week.
Wyoming has long held a reputation as a blue-collar, hard working state that prides itself on being independent and beholding to nobody. There’s nothing Wyoming-ish about those who choose to live off a government handout instead of going to work. Of course it’s tempting to want to bring home more money each week. The honest way is to work hard for it. And now that it’s progressed to the point that our businesses can’t hire and expand because of the supplement, it’s time for it to end.
“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gordon said in his announcement that the state is opting out of the program. “I recognize the challenges facing Wyoming employers, and I believe it’s critical for us to do what we can to encourage more hiring.
“Federal unemployment programs have provided short-term relief for displaced and vulnerable workers at a tough time, but are now hindering the pace of our recovery. People want to work, and work is available. Incentivizing people not to work is just plain un-American.”
We agree.
This isn’t an end of all unemployment benefits, only the extra payment brought on by COVID-19. It was never intended to be permanent.
Like a stereotypical lazy young adult who won’t get off the couch and find a job, sometimes he or she needs a boot to the keister as motivation. We wish people wouldn’t exploit the supplemental unemployment insurance program to the point it impacts our local economy. But that’s wishful thinking.
Now it’s time to polish up those Doc Martens.
Gillette News Record
May 15