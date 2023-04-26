Neocolonialism refers to wealthy nations extending influence into underdeveloped ones to exploit weaker nations’ natural resources. Colonies serve as the Mother Country’s supplier of raw materials, even labor. Colonies were forbidden to manufacture goods using raw materials produced within their borders.

The Mother Countries grew wealthy at the expense of their colonies. Substitute “Mother Country” with “New York banks” and “Eastern tycoons,” and you can understand Wyoming history. For much of our history, we were an economic colony for outsiders who built railroads and extracted mineral wealth, making rich people out of investors who never set foot in this state.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is rmc81448@gmail.com.

