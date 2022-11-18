Forty years ago on a Wednesday, I woke early, pondering what I had experienced the day before in my 1982 campaign for the U.S. Senate. Republican incumbent Malcolm Wallop beat me soundly. I had a hangover, but not from drink.

The election night party ended early. After 18 months, the grueling campaign was over. The loss was abrupt, the way a fall off a steep cliff ends suddenly.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

