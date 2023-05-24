The debt ceiling standoff between President Joe Biden and House Republicans has illuminated the Public Debt Clause of the 14th Amendment, one of the most obscure provisions in the Constitution and one seldom discussed since the Civil War. Its invocation may be the key to avoiding economic catastrophe.

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment provides: “The validity of the public debt, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned.” Legal scholars and historians agree that the clause was designed to ensure that the federal government would not repudiate its debts, as some former Confederate states had done.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

