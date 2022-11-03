The 1807 treason trial of Aaron Burr, lost in the mists of early American legal history stirs, at most, only feint recollections among members of the Bar, let alone the general public. But Chief Justice John Marshall’s landmark ruling that the president is required to obey subpoenas represents a principle that is fundamental to American Constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Marshall’s ruling is a grand reminder of the resonance — in the fanatical politics of our time — of the American ideal that all men are equal in the eyes of the law. The principle that the president is subject to the rule of law was succinctly stated by James Wilson, one of the heavyweights in the Constitutional Convention, and a Supreme Court Justice at the dawn of the republic: “Not a single privilege is annexed to his character; far from being above the laws, he is amenable to them in his private character as a citizen, and in his public character by impeachment.” It hardly needs to be mentioned that the law applies equally to sitting and former presidents alike.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

