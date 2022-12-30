Inflation eats away at everyone’s income. The national news reminds us constantly of insidiously high inflation rates — at 40-year highs hovering around 8%. The picture in Wyoming could be even worse, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget message to the approaching Wyoming legislative session. In it, he presents numbers that put an overall inflation rate for Wyoming at 10.1%.

The governor isn’t trying to scare folks. He is trying to shape a response to inflation in areas within state government control.

