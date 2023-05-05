For most of us, attending school involved being part of the crowd. We began with a set of classmates in elementary school, and for the most part, we graduated high school with the same students. We progressed at the same pace as our classmates, too. The really smart kids advanced to the next grade at the same time as the students who found academic life more challenging. Students on track to attend college worked at roughly the same pace as those who planned to get a trade job after high school.

That system still exists in Wyoming schools, but possibly not for much longer. The state’s top educational institutions recently agreed to partner on a series of pilot projects that would upend the existing system in favor of one centered around competency-based learning. For the first time, the Wyoming Board of Education, the state Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office are formally partnering on the effort.

