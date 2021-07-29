It’s hard to get to second base while keeping one foot on first. In fact, it’s impossible.
That is why, given the current cost cutting and COVID challenges at the University of Wyoming, we applaud the university’s leadership for looking to make changes that will position the school and its students for future challenges. It’s time.
There is a transition occurring in the world for which UW graduates need to be well-positioned with valuable and desirable degrees. They cannot receive relevant or cutting-edge education if in fact the university is not relevant or cutting edge itself.
There are no details as yet, the university has 120 days to provide those to UW trustees. But the fact the administration is entertaining the idea that change would be appropriate at the university is positive. The board deserves some credit for encouraging that.
They are also right to focus some programs and shed others. In the past, because it’s our only university, UW has tried to be all things to all people. That is a pretty good formula for mediocrity. Wyoming does not have the resources to be all-for-all. We never really did.
But make no mistake. While applauding the idea of change at UW, the devil is always in the details and this editorial is not an endorsement of whatever they may want to do. Given the revolving door of presidents over recent years, for example, university trustees need to make certain what resources the university has are not spent on the next shiny object. That too is a path to mediocrity.
The board of trustees should expect nothing less than a fully detailed plan of the changes to be made; an “in-the-trenches-how-to” plan to fill out the package of ideas we have already heard. Anything less will be met with resistance by those who must work together to implement any successful effort.
Change is frightening. One of the most frightening is that the current generous mineral tax support of education is likely unsustainable into the future. Wyoming will not have the funding for every school in the state to offer the same full slate of courses as every other school in the state.
We can’t talk about changes in programs and the need to diversify the economy without looking at the state’s educational opportunities. As part of any forward-looking plan, the university must consider their relationship with community colleges, how they work together on common goals, sharing tools like Internet classes and specializing where it makes sense.
And keep in mind these higher education institutions provide significant support and many of the teachers and staff to Wyoming’s K-12 system. The impact of any changes cannot be overstated. So this plan needs to be more than something thrown at the wall to see if it sticks.
A task like this would not be easy. Just look at how the effort for the university to recognize credit for courses taken at community colleges has gone. It’s been decades and the problem still exists. Those who say we fixed it, we’ve been working on that, only make the point as to how difficult a task this is. Even if it were nothing more than the perception that the problem with accepting credits exists, the problem is not solved.
Leadership of this effort will be critical. There may be turf wars. In fact, turf wars abound.
To be successful, leadership at the university will need comprehensive support. They will earn that support only by over communicating why these changes matter to Wyoming citizens and each other, truly communicating details on how any action will impact each of their constituencies and recognizing what’s on the horizon to balance today’s efforts with future needs.
Wyoming needs its only university to be successful. We don’t need a home run, but we do need to score. We look forward to learning the details of this plan.
Casper Star-Tribune
July 25