Recently, Housing Solutions, Inc. presented a novel idea to the Buffalo City Council: Allow the income-restricted housing developer to lease a city-owned parcel of land for $100 annually for 99 years so that the developer can build a 24-unit apartment building.
That housing is a challenge locally, and indeed statewide, is not disputed. Almost every major employer in the county, from the school district to the Johnson County Healthcare Center, has expressed frustration that a lack of housing has prevented potential employees from accepting jobs in the community.
Quite simply, a lack of housing is stymying economic activity here.
However, despite the obvious need for housing, that doesn’t mean that the city needs to jump at this potential solution.
First, and perhaps most importantly, the timeline to approve the potential lease and rezone the property is extremely tight.
Understandably, the developer is eager to build and the city is eager to address an identified need in the community. Certainly if the City Council pumps the brakes and spends the next several months working through options finding a solution is delayed. But rushing into this decision means the city hasn’t even considered any other potential solutions.
Housing Solutions has proposed to build income-restricted housing, but it’s not clear that income-restricted housing is in fact the biggest need in the community.
Housing Solutions would use federal income levels to determine renters eligibility. For a family of three to qualify, the family would need to earn less than $41,750. While there are certainly families that would fall under that income requirement, the persistent concern from local business owners and employers has been for workforce housing and it’s not clear that the types of workers employers say the community needs would meet the requirement.
For example, a single parent with two children working as a Certified Nursing Assistant would likely qualify, but if that parent is receiving child support, probably not.
However, a nurse or school teacher’s salary would exceed the income limit. Further, a two-income household working full-time service industry jobs at $10.25 per hour would also earn too much to qualify for housing.
Housing Solutions has developed income-restricted housing in multiple communities in both Wyoming and Montana. In all of those other communities, Housing Solutions has bought the land it built on from a private owner. But in the presentation last week, Alex Burkhalter with Housing Solutions said that buying land from the city of Buffalo would just be too complicated and that is why the developer is seeking a 99-year lease from the city. That answer isn’t very satisfactory.
If the developer has found a way to purchase land in every other community where it has built housing, certainly there is a parcel of land available for sale within the city limits that would meet its needs.
Furthermore, the parcel of land that Housing Solutions has identified is, by the developer’s own admission, prime real estate. We’re not at all convinced that the city should, in effect, give away, a prime piece of real estate. If the city wants to offer a builder incentives, they could start with things like city water taps or installing curb and gutter.
At this point, there is absolutely no reason to be the cheap date. Does the city of Buffalo really need to give away land to build low income housing? There are two other organizations that have expressed an interest in building low-income housing in Johnson County without needing free land for their projects.
Aug. 9
