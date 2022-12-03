Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

Regardless of whether one calls it soccer or football, the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar may be the most-watched sporting event ever. It’s predicted that by the time the monthlong tournament ends on December 18, half the world’s population will have tuned in.

One million fans are expected in this small, scorching desert peninsula in the Persian Gulf to watch men’s teams from 32 nations compete. Since FIFA awarded Qatar the games back in 2010 (in a process suffused with corruption and bribery), planning and construction has occurred at a frantic pace. Seven massive new stadiums, a metro system, new roads, 100 hotels, over 100 practice fields and more have been built, almost exclusively by migrant laborers who work in Qatar with virtually no rights. The torturous, extraordinarily hot working conditions endured by workers are believed to have caused thousands deaths.

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan, along with David Goodman, are co-authors of The New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus