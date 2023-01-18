The last time the University of Wyoming played in the Arizona Bowl football game the Cowboys won 38-17 over Georgia State, and the UW following ran the hosts out of beer. That was 2019.

This year, the Arizona Bowl hosts were better prepared. Beer was sold in super-size, 25-ounce cans for the Dec. 30, 2022 game, and the supply lasted — even through an overtime period as the Pokes were nipped by Ohio University 30-27.

