It’s that time of year once again. Last Sunday, we all set our clocks back to Standard Time and are now feeling the effects.
A 2020 study by the National Institutes of Health found that around 150,000 Americans experienced physical health problems caused by the biannual time changes. And if you have young children, you know this will be a rough week of adjustment.
The time change served its purpose during World War I, World War II, and once again during the energy crisis of the early 1970s. But why do we still continue to change the clock when the practice seems outdated and unnecessary?
In 1966 the United States passed the Uniform Time Act to establish a yearly time change. In the last few years, 19 states have either enacted legislation or passed resolutions to stick to daylight saving time year-round, including Wyoming.
In 2020 after four tries, Rep. Dan Laursen’s (R-Powell) bill, which allows the state to observe daylight saving time full-time if surrounding states did the same thing, passed.
Wyoming, Montana and Utah have all passed permanent daylight saving time measures and were most recently joined by Colorado. It hasn’t gained traction in other surrounding states, though, so it appears a federal law is likely the best bet for the change.
We’re a third of the way there as the U.S. Senate in March unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time the national norm next year.
However, more than seven months after the Senate’s passage, the measure hasn’t gained much traction in the House of Representatives.
Sticking to one time isn’t unheard of. Arizona and Hawaii already stay on one time all year. So does nearly all of Asia and Africa. Argentina, Brazil and parts of Australia all do it too. They all seem to continue to function without changing the clocks.
We can argue the pros and cons of daylight saving or standard time until it’s time to change the clocks again, but the status quo doesn’t seem to be working.
We should end the twice-a-year switching. Choose a time and stick with it.