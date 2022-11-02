Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

Ralph Nader, the legendary consumer advocate and former Green Party presidential candidate, has a message for the Democrats: Crush the GOP in 2022.

Nader sees the Republican Party’s embrace of authoritarianism as an existential moment for U.S. democracy, and the midterm elections as the key moment to defeat this rising tide of fascism. “This is clearly the most dangerous political movement since the Civil War, the GOP under the corporate fascist Trump’s thumb,” Ralph Nader said this week on the Democracy Now! news hour. “He spread a whole breed of mini-Trumpsters, who are getting far too much publicity compared to their opponents. Everything we fought for, for over 50 years, is at stake here.”

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan, along with David Goodman, are co-authors of The New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus