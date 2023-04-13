Two recent school shooting false alarms in Cody answered that question in the affirmative last week. While the false calls were likely frustrating and scary for students and staff and families, the response of Cody School District and local law enforcement personnel, including the Cody Police Department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, was heartening.
The first test came April 3 in a statewide “swatting” incident in which fake school shooting calls were made.
Local law enforcement was on scene at both Cody High School and Cody Middle School in minutes. They quickly determined the calls were bogus, but took the time to conduct a systematic walk-through and security check of the schools. Additional officers, deputies and detectives checked all the schools in Cody.
Two days later, Cody High School faced yet another “false alarm” — a years-old social media threat from New Mexico that resurfaced on a local student’s feed. But a shelter-in-place order was instituted within a matter of minutes, and law enforcement again responded quickly and calmly. There was no hesitation, no waiting for orders.
The lion’s share of credit for this quick response goes to the school district, led by superintendent Vernon Orndorff, and local law enforcement. But we also want to recognize the student and parents who notified officers of the potential threat. This kind of communication and cooperation are what is needed in times of crisis — and to help prevent a crisis.
We dream of a day when school shootings are no more, and we hope the school district and local law enforcement will never have to respond to a real crisis situation at one of our schools. But it’s their job to plan for the unthinkable. We know they have plans in place, and it’s reassuring to see those plans executed so well, especially when it comes to protecting our most valuable resource: our kids.