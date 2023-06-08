After an unconventional 2022 defined by unprecedented flooding, the 2023 Yellowstone tourist season has officially begun.
And per tradition, news broke — within weeks of the park’s reopening — of an unfortunate encounter between visitors and the park’s wildlife.
When a Hawaiian man helped a bison calf up from the Lamar River bank on May 20, this supposed act of kindness resulted in the calf’s being rejected by its herd. The calf was eventually euthanized by park staff because it was threatening public safety.
This is a tragic story, but far from an unusual one. In 2021, a tourist was sentenced to jail after refusing to move away from a mother grizzly bear and her cubs. In 2019, a 9-year-old girl was tossed into the air by a charging bison. And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to human-animal encounters in the park.
This seems as good a time as any to reiterate the park’s official safety guidance: “The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be.”
The best way to view wildlife is inside your vehicle, according to the park. Tourists must stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from other animals including bison and elk — both for their own safety and the safety of the animals.
Give the park’s wildlife the respect and space they deserve. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.
For those of us who call Cody home, this advice is common knowledge. It can be easy for us to read stories of tourist/wildlife encounters with an exasperated eyeroll and then look the other way.
But keep in mind that many visitors to our beautiful corner of Wyoming have never seen anything like Yellowstone before. And, as Wyomingites, it’s our duty to point tourists in the right direction and pass on these park safety tips. Doing so might just save a life.