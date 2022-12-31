Pennie Hunt

Pennie Hunt

Wyoming columnist

In this new year I am going to release to find space for peace. What does that mean?

Over a decade ago, I gave up on New Year’s resolutions. They never worked for me … or maybe I never worked intently on them. I always felt like I failed three weeks into the new year. So after years of trying I stopped making resolutions and I began choosing a word for my year. A word I could concentrate on that acts as a GPS to keep me on track. A concept I would ponder and pay attention to for an entire year. This has worked much better for me than a resolution.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

