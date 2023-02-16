...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and
west of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Our old dog Rocky was one of many English springers we adopted over decades. Some were world-class pheasant hunters. Rocky was a world-class car chaser.
Rocky waited for prey at the end of our long driveway. Not many cars came by our rural Cheyenne home, but eventually one would appear. Then, the race was on. Ears flapping. Head high. Paws hitting the road. The sounds of happy barks.
One morning, a lady knocked. “I think I hit your dog.” My wife replied, “I’m sure you didn’t.” She turned to point to where Rocky’s bed lay in a small room just inside the utility room.
There was Rocky. Blood oozing from a wound above his left eye. The woman had hit our dog. More accurately, Rocky had caught her car. That hadn’t turned out well for him. To the victor went the spoils. Bleeding, and bowed. Rocky never chased another car.
Rocky came to mind watching the 2022 election and observing Wyoming legislators narrowing the kinds of people they represent to a collection of religious and cultural radicals. The “car” they’ve been chasing is marked “extremism,” and they may regret catching it.
That jalopy has been rambling down Wyoming’s political back roads for many years, careening more and more to the right. We saw clouds of dust it kicked up as they waited for its arrival at the Capitol. Now, it’s here, and they have been waiting most of their lifetimes to catch that car, just like Rocky.
The poster child for their far right religio-political crusade is Casper freshman legislator Jeanette Ward. As a committee on which she sits considered a bill extending health care benefits to mothers during their postpartum period, Ward pulled out her Bible, and as she misquoted it, you could feel her excitement, believing she found the intersection between her fanatic political and religious fervors.
She awkwardly stumbled to the myth of Cain and Abel to make her point. Seldom has God’s word been as perverted. Ward preached to her colleagues, “Cain commented to God, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?” Ward imagined Cain responding to God’s question with what she said was “the obvious answer,” by proclaiming, “no, I am not my brother’s keeper.”
Ward suggested the moral of the story was, in her words, “just don’t kill him.” Ward’s Facebook page announces she is a Christian. Her comments say otherwise. Denying we are our brother’s keeper is callous and causes people to suffer and die.
If Cain responded in a way that serves Ward’s agenda, God might have zapped the fratricidal ingrate on the spot. Those whose Bible studies didn’t extend beyond Vacation Bible School recognize the fallacy of Ward’s argument.
Cain kills his brother. God asks, “Where is Abel, your brother?” Cain lies, “I don’t know. Am I my brother’s keeper?” The response conveys selfishness and deceitfulness. Cain doesn’t care and is willing to lie to God. These offenses will be severely punished.
Instead of being honest about her own lack of compassion, she blames the Word of God. Not a good eternal strategy.
Ward’s scriptural abuse is what the Ten Commandments prohibited, i.e., taking the Lord’s name in vain. She weaponized God’s word to justify her unwillingness to see the face of Christ in “the least of these.”
We will see this throughout the session. Religious zealots legislating against transgender kids and families, promoting book bans, limiting truth teaching, using Wyoming tax dollars to build the border wall, while debating radical ways to deny women the right to decide their own health care.
Ward and many of her colleagues will “catch that car” by refusing to be “their brother’s keeper.” The day will come, though, when voters grow resentful that those charged with representing their interests care more about political ideology than the welfare of regular folks. They’ll learn what Rocky learned. It’s not always good to catch that car.
They might even learn what Cain did. Someone dies when we refuse to answer God’s call to be our brother’s keeper.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is: rmc81448@gmail.com.